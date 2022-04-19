50 American Hibernians on Derry fact-finding mission

The mission, originally planned to coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of Bloody Sunday, will be in Derry on April 21 and 22.

In Derry the delegation will receive a briefing from the SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood on Thursday April 21 at the Maldron Hotel.

On Friday, April 22, at 11am they will receive a formal Civic Reception at Derry’s Guildhall with the Mayor Graham Warke and then a briefing from Councillors.

On Friday the Hibernians will meet the Bloody Sunday Families at the Museum of Free Derry at 2pm, for a briefing on the implications of British legacy proposals.

They will present one of the Freedom for all Ireland grants to the Bloody Sunday Trust.

On Thursday April 21, the delegation will meet family members of hunger striker Patsy O’Hara and IRA Volunteer George McBrearty, at two of the murals.

Councillor Emmet Doyle of Aontú will be speaking to the delegation about George McBrearty at 1pm.