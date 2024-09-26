Photos: Derry Journal archive.
Young youth club members gathered round the TV in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal
Arntz workers staging a protest in Derry outside RUC headquarters following a colleague's arrest. Photo: Derry Journal
Young members of the Derry team who won medals at the National Community Games in Mosney. Photo: Derry Journal
McLaughlin's Bar wreckage after a bomb on the Strand Road. Photo: Derry Journal
