53 archive pictures from Derry & Donegal back in September 1974

By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 15:53 BST
Here we present photos of people and places from the Derry Journal archive of 50 years ago back in September 1974.

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Young youth club members gathered round the TV in Derry.

Young youth club members gathered round the TV in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Arntz workers staging a protest in Derry outside RUC headquarters following a colleague's arrest.

Arntz workers staging a protest in Derry outside RUC headquarters following a colleague's arrest. Photo: Derry Journal

Young members of the Derry team who won medals at the National Community Games in Mosney.

Young members of the Derry team who won medals at the National Community Games in Mosney. Photo: Derry Journal

McLaughlin's Bar wreckage after a bomb on the Strand Road.

McLaughlin's Bar wreckage after a bomb on the Strand Road. Photo: Derry Journal

