63 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in January 1985
We’ve been back in the archives to scan the Derry Journal film negatives from January 1985 to give you a snapshot of life in the city and region 40 years ago this month.
Published 17th Jan 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. January 1985 Derry Journal 4 (6).jpg
Snowy scenes in Bridgend, Inch and Fahan back in January 1985. Photo: Derry Journal
2. January 1985 Derry Journal 2 (26).jpg
Participants running in the 'Derry Journal 5' road race in the city back in January 1985. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Derry Journal January 1985 Bloody Sunday commemoration (22).jpg
The procession at the Bloody Sunday march in January 1985. Photo: DJ
4. Derry Journal January 1985 Bloody Sunday commemoration (4).jpg
The procession at the Bloody Sunday march in January 1985. Photo: DJ
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.