63 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in January 1985

We’ve been back in the archives to scan the Derry Journal film negatives from January 1985 to give you a snapshot of life in the city and region 40 years ago this month.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jan 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Snowy scenes in Bridgend, Inch and Fahan back in January 1985.

Snowy scenes in Bridgend, Inch and Fahan back in January 1985. Photo: Derry Journal

Participants running in the 'Derry Journal 5' road race in the city back in January 1985.

Participants running in the 'Derry Journal 5' road race in the city back in January 1985. Photo: Derry Journal

The procession at the Bloody Sunday march in January 1985.

The procession at the Bloody Sunday march in January 1985. Photo: DJ

The procession at the Bloody Sunday march in January 1985.

The procession at the Bloody Sunday march in January 1985. Photo: DJ

