65 great pictures of people and places in Derry & Donegal from August 1984

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Aug 2024, 13:34 GMT
We’ve been back in the archives scanning the Derry Journal film negatives from August 1984 to give you a snapshot of life in the city and region 40 years ago.

The F.A. finals at Bull Park back in August 1984.

Derry's Róisín Smyth gets a hero's welcome as she returns from representing Ireland in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles in the 3000 Metres.

Derry Olympian Róisín Smyth returns home.

LongTower pilgrimage to Lourdes, France.

