67 great photos from Derry & the North West back in April 1975

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:33 BST
Step back in time to 50 years ago with these photos from the archives of the Derry Journal back in the spring of 1975.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Derry's greyhound men at the Brandywell track back in April 1975.

Tillie and Hendersons Annual Dinner Dance at Magilligan.

People gathered in Steelstown as Bishop Edward Daly delivers a blessing as the cornerstone for Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel is laid.

Young participants at the Derry Feis. Derry Journal

