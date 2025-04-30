Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
Derry's greyhound men at the Brandywell track back in April 1975. Photo: Derry Journal
Tillie and Hendersons Annual Dinner Dance at Magilligan. Photo: Derry Journal
People gathered in Steelstown as Bishop Edward Daly delivers a blessing as the cornerstone for Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel is laid. Photo: Derry Journal
Young participants at the Derry Feis. Derry Journal Photo: Derry Journal
