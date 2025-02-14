Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
Boxers Damien McDermott and Charlie Nash pictured as they reached the Ulster Finals. Photo: DJ
A young Fr Paddy O'Kane and Rev D. Mullan from St Eugene's Cathedral presenting trophies during the St Eugene's Youth Association netball and football competitions final held at Brooke Park. Fr Paddy organised the event. Photo: Derry Journal
Talented Derry musician Geraldine McKeever with manager Tony Johnston back in 1975. Photo: DJ
St Eugene's parish football and netball finals at Brooke Park back in February 1975. Photo: Derry Journal
