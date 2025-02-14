70 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in February 1975

By Brendan McDaid
Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 13:21 BST
Here we present photos of people and places from the Derry Journal archive of 50 years ago back in February 1975.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Boxers Damien McDermott and Charlie Nash pictured as they reached the Ulster Finals.

A young Fr Paddy O'Kane and Rev D. Mullan from St Eugene's Cathedral presenting trophies during the St Eugene's Youth Association netball and football competitions final held at Brooke Park. Fr Paddy organised the event.

Talented Derry musician Geraldine McKeever with manager Tony Johnston back in 1975.

St Eugene's parish football and netball finals at Brooke Park back in February 1975.

