73 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in May - June 1975

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Jun 2025, 17:27 BST
We’re rewinding back to the early summer of 1975 with these pictures of faces and places making the news 50 years ago.

Pictures: Derry Journal Archive.

Protest staged at Barrack Street with rubble across road.

Protest staged at Barrack Street with rubble across road. Photo: Derry Journal

McMonagle drivers go on strike.

McMonagle drivers go on strike. Photo: Derry Journal

Recreation performance at Grianan Fort under way during Cruit Ailigh, a special Inishowen-wide festival celebrating our ancient heritage.

Recreation performance at Grianan Fort under way during Cruit Ailigh, a special Inishowen-wide festival celebrating our ancient heritage. Photo: Derry Journal

Thornhill College Debating Team Ulster finalists.

Thornhill College Debating Team Ulster finalists. Photo: Derry Journal

