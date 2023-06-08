75 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in the day in May / June 2003

2 .

Group pictured at the Tip O'Neill Lecture at the University of UIster, Magee. Front, from left, are the Mayor Councillor Kathleen McCloskey, The Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, former French Prime Minister Monsieur Michel Rocard, guest speaker, Mr. John Hume, MP, MEP, Tip O'Neill chair, Madame Svivie Rocard and Pat Hume. Back from left are SDLP leader, Mr. Mark Durkan, Right Rev. Dr James Mehaffey, retired Bishop of Derry & Raphoe, Mr. Michael Canavan, founding member of SDLP, Mrs. Grace Frazer, Mr. Tom Frazer, Magee provost, and Sinn Féin president, Mr. Gerry Adams, MP. (1305C41) Photo: DJ Archive