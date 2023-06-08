75 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in the day in May / June 2003

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures from the Journal archive in Derry & Donegal back in 2003. See if you recognise anyone.
Pictures: Derry Journal archive.
1.
Thornhill College, winners of the Sacred Music, Post Primary, Youth Choir and the Michael Mason Trophy for the best performance for a school at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Included are Ms. Elizabeth Gallagher, music teacher, and Mrs. Siobhan McAteer. vice-principal. (1305C01) Photo: Dj Archive
2.
Group pictured at the Tip O'Neill Lecture at the University of UIster, Magee. Front, from left, are the Mayor Councillor Kathleen McCloskey, The Bishop of Derry, Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, former French Prime Minister Monsieur Michel Rocard, guest speaker, Mr. John Hume, MP, MEP, Tip O'Neill chair, Madame Svivie Rocard and Pat Hume. Back from left are SDLP leader, Mr. Mark Durkan, Right Rev. Dr James Mehaffey, retired Bishop of Derry & Raphoe, Mr. Michael Canavan, founding member of SDLP, Mrs. Grace Frazer, Mr. Tom Frazer, Magee provost, and Sinn Féin president, Mr. Gerry Adams, MP. (1305C41) Photo: DJ Archive
3.
Majorca bound on the first flight to Spain from City of Derry are from left: Anthea McDaid, Donal O'Neill, Dierdre O'Neill, Damian McMahon and Debra McMahon. (1605PG07) Photo: Dj Archive
4. DJ Archive
Enjoying the craic at the Brandywell. Photo: DJ Archive