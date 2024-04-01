77 brilliant pictures of people at Derry & NW parties and celebrations in 2004
Take a step back in time to 20 years ago with us as we share images of parties and events from the Derry Journal archive back in 2004.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
1. Charlene Hutton (2).JPG
Party celebrations back in 2004: Charlene Hutton. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Charlene Hutton (1).JPG
Party celebrations back in 2004: Charlene Hutton. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Charlene Hutton (5).JPG
Party celebrations back in 2004: Charlene Hutton. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Charlene Hutton (3).JPG
Party celebrations back in 2004: Charlene Hutton. Photo: Derry Journal Archive