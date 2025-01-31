8 poignant pictures from 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday Minute's Silence in Derry

4 . Eve Kelly, Nathan Kelly and Luke Doyle, young relatives of Michael Kelly, who was murdered on Bloody Sunday carry photographs of children killed in the West Bank by the Israeli military, at the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

