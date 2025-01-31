8 poignant pictures from 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday Minute's Silence in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 12:39 BST
The plight of the people of Palestine was highlighted as people gathered to mark the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday at the Rossville monument in Derry.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Fourteen young relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday carry photographs of children from the West Bank killed by the Israeli military, at the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument yesterday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr stands alongside young relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday during the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday attend the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Eve Kelly, Nathan Kelly and Luke Doyle, young relatives of Michael Kelly, who was murdered on Bloody Sunday carry photographs of children killed in the West Bank by the Israeli military, at the one minute silence dedicated to the children of Gaza at the Bloody Sunday monument on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

