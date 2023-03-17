News you can trust since 1772
Three appropriately attired 'Derry Girls' enjoying the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998.

83 photographs of the March 17, 1998 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Derry, Buncrana and Moville

It was ‘Hail Glorious St. Patrick’ at separate celebrations in Derry, Buncrana and Moville on March 17, 1998.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT

Here is a selection of photographs taken by ‘Journal’ photographers at the three locations 25 years ago.

34 photographs of the March 17, 1993, St. Patrick’s Day parade in Buncrana

57 photographs of the March 17, 1993, St. Patrick’s Day parade in Moville

51 colourful photos of Derry, Moville & Buncrana painting the town green for St Patrick's Day in 2013

41 great photos of St Patrick's Day craic in Derry & Donegal 2008 - 2011

82 Pictures from Derry, and Buncrana St Patrick's Day in 2003

A great vantage point for this reveller at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive

Some festive participants during the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive

Among the large attendance at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive

Young musicians performing at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive

