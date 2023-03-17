83 photographs of the March 17, 1998 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Derry, Buncrana and Moville

It was ‘Hail Glorious St. Patrick’ at separate celebrations in Derry, Buncrana and Moville on March 17, 1998.
Here is a selection of photographs taken by ‘Journal’ photographers at the three locations 25 years ago.
1. A great vantage point for this reveller at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998.
A great vantage point for this reveller at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive
2. Some festive participants during the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998.
Some festive participants during the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive
3. Among the large attendance at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998.
Among the large attendance at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive
4. Young musicians performing at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998.
Young musicians performing at the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Derry in 1998. Photo: Archive