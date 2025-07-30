91 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in July 1985

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Jul 2025, 09:11 BST
We’re taking a step back in time to 40 years ago in the north west with these images from the Derry Journal archive from the summer of 1985. Hope they bring back some nice memories!

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Miss Derry Finalists.

1. Derry Journal July 1985 1 (18).jpg

Miss Derry Finalists. Photo: DJ

Majorettes at the Galliagh Festival.

2. Derry Journal July 1985 1 (14).jpg

Majorettes at the Galliagh Festival. Photo: DJ

Long Tower Youth Club embarking on a London trip.

3. Derry Journal July 1985 2 (6).jpg

Long Tower Youth Club embarking on a London trip. Photo: DJ

Young attendees at the Inishowen Agricultural Show at Tul Na Rí in Carndonagh.

4. Derry Journal July 1985 8 (10).jpg

Young attendees at the Inishowen Agricultural Show at Tul Na Rí in Carndonagh. Photo: DJ

