Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Derry Journal July 1985 1 (18).jpg
Miss Derry Finalists. Photo: DJ
2. Derry Journal July 1985 1 (14).jpg
Majorettes at the Galliagh Festival. Photo: DJ
3. Derry Journal July 1985 2 (6).jpg
Long Tower Youth Club embarking on a London trip. Photo: DJ
4. Derry Journal July 1985 8 (10).jpg
Young attendees at the Inishowen Agricultural Show at Tul Na Rí in Carndonagh. Photo: DJ
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.