A grotesque St Patrick’s Day in Derry in 1725 - Our Space 10

If you’d been outside Bishop’s Gate, Derry, on St Patrick’s Day 300 years ago this coming Monday, you would have witnessed what to modern eyes seems an appallingly grotesque sight.

Cecily Jackson was publicly executed by the law - by being burnt at the stake.

It seems incredible. But it did happen on March 17, 1725 as recorded in the diary of Bishop William Nicholson of St Columb’s Cathedral.

Cecily was a cook in the Bishop’s household. She and a Cathedral curate, the bishop’s nephew, had a baby and Cecily was tried and found guilty of killing the baby - legally classified for women as ‘petty treason’.

Cicily Jackson was burnt at the stake outside Derry's Walls. (Image shows another woman, Catherine Hayes who was strangled and burnt at the stake the following year for the murder of her husband, with the aid of two male accomplices, May 9, 1726. This isa contemporary print engraved by Le Valois. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

And the unfortunate Cecily was not the last woman to suffer this shocking ‘punishment’ in Ireland. In 1761 Dorcas Kelly was burned at the stake in Stephen’s Green, Dublin (for murdering John Dowling); and Alice Moran was burned at the stake in 1768 at Gallows Green, Limerick (for poisoning Joan Sullivan).

1789 saw the last recorded English burning at the stake of a woman - Catherine Murphy at Newgate Prison, London, convicted with her husband Hugh of counterfeiting money. Hugh was hanged. Afterwards Catherine was actually hanged, but then formally burned at the stake. The punishment was abolished the following year by the 1790 Treason Act.

American Professor Georgia Rhoades’s moving play about Cecily - called simply ‘The Cook’ - premiered in Derry’s Playhouse in 2013.

It’s hard to believe that this could have occurred so near to our own times. Remember Cecily on Monday.

[See: ‘North Country Bishop: A Biography of William Nicholson’ by FG James, Yale Univ Press 1956; and ‘Derry Jail’, Guildhall Children’s Press 1982].