A poem for my mother, the Factory Girl by Derry man John Thompson
The Mary in Factory Girl could be any one of the many Marys who worked in the shirt factories of Derry or one of the many Mary Dohertys who lived in Derry. This Mary Doherty was my mother.
As with all mothers and the sons, there were countless cross words between us about matters now long forgotten and forgiven. With a tongue as sharp and cutting and pointed as the needle on her sewing machine, my mother could go through you for a shortcut as we say in Derry, but five minutes later she would have forgotten and forgiven the reason why. It is a characteristic she bequeathed to my two daughters who she sadly never met.
As evidenced by an " X" in place of a signature by the informant on her birth certificate, she was of her time but she had aspirations for the future of her children. Mary began work aged 14, married Ernie, aged 20, bore John, Elaine, Ernest (Never Ernie!) and Charles (never Charlie!). She died in my eyes, aged 47, when her voice began to fall silent and she finally took her much deserved rest, aged just 49, when she said the only word left to her - ‘NO’ - for the last time; at least in this world.
I hope you may find echoes of her voice in my words.
FACTORY GIRL
By John Thompson
Mary, my girl, your life has begun
Get out of your bed, there's work to be done
Your fathers still lying, there’s wanes to be fed
Come on now, Mary, get out of your bed.
At sixteen you made the factory tea
No one asked for a GCE
Your Auntie Bernie put in her spoke
During the five-minute morning smoke.
Your father never had been well
So your mother said, but who could tell
He never left the house all day
Except to collect his hand out pay.
You quickly learnt to nick your fag
Keep it for the afternoon drag
Keep the ceaseless gossip down
When the supervisor was going round
So much a dozen, how much the lot
What school couldn’t, the tickets taught.
You worked all week and didn’t slack
And always brought home your wage packet intact.
Friday night and a dance in the Crit’
Doll yourself up, gee, wasn't it great.
A pound from your mother, a dance from a fella
Home before 12, just like Cinderella
Then he arrives, the man of your dreams
You’re so starry-eyed, you stitch the wrong seams
A payday whip round you marry in style
Eighteen years old, but no longer a child
Mary, my girl, your life has begun
Get out of your bed there’s work to be done
Your husband’s still lying, there’s wanes to be fed
Come on now, Mary, get out of your bed.
