The following poem by John Thompson will be included in the Derry author’s forthcoming anthology of poetry and short stories entitled ‘Factory Girl’, which is expected to be published and available in winter 2025.

The Mary in Factory Girl could be any one of the many Marys who worked in the shirt factories of Derry or one of the many Mary Dohertys who lived in Derry. This Mary Doherty was my mother.

As with all mothers and the sons, there were countless cross words between us about matters now long forgotten and forgiven. With a tongue as sharp and cutting and pointed as the needle on her sewing machine, my mother could go through you for a shortcut as we say in Derry, but five minutes later she would have forgotten and forgiven the reason why. It is a characteristic she bequeathed to my two daughters who she sadly never met.

My mother, Mary Doherty.

As evidenced by an " X" in place of a signature by the informant on her birth certificate, she was of her time but she had aspirations for the future of her children. Mary began work aged 14, married Ernie, aged 20, bore John, Elaine, Ernest (Never Ernie!) and Charles (never Charlie!). She died in my eyes, aged 47, when her voice began to fall silent and she finally took her much deserved rest, aged just 49, when she said the only word left to her - ‘NO’ - for the last time; at least in this world.

I hope you may find echoes of her voice in my words.

FACTORY GIRL

By John Thompson

Mary, my girl, your life has begun

Get out of your bed, there's work to be done

Your fathers still lying, there’s wanes to be fed

Come on now, Mary, get out of your bed.

At sixteen you made the factory tea

No one asked for a GCE

Your Auntie Bernie put in her spoke

During the five-minute morning smoke.

Your father never had been well

So your mother said, but who could tell

He never left the house all day

Except to collect his hand out pay.

You quickly learnt to nick your fag

Keep it for the afternoon drag

Keep the ceaseless gossip down

When the supervisor was going round

So much a dozen, how much the lot

What school couldn’t, the tickets taught.

You worked all week and didn’t slack

And always brought home your wage packet intact.

Friday night and a dance in the Crit’

Doll yourself up, gee, wasn't it great.

A pound from your mother, a dance from a fella

Home before 12, just like Cinderella

Then he arrives, the man of your dreams

You’re so starry-eyed, you stitch the wrong seams

A payday whip round you marry in style

Eighteen years old, but no longer a child

Mary, my girl, your life has begun

Get out of your bed there’s work to be done

Your husband’s still lying, there’s wanes to be fed

Come on now, Mary, get out of your bed.

*Tens of thousands of women across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone worked in the region’s shirt factories over successive generations and many more were employed in the cottage industries and satellite operations that were a central part of making the north west a world-renowned shirt manufacturer.

Shirts made locally were dispatched across the globe and the women who powered that industry were often the bread winners for their families and were collectively instrumental in transforming the city into an industrial powerhouse.