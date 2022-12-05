Acclaimed soprano Claudia Boyle to feature in special concert on anniversary of birth of St. Columba

The event is due to take place in St. Columb’s Hall on Wednesday, December 7.

It is the opening of the 2022/2023 Le Foyer des Artistes residency in Derry.

Founded by the Derry native Darren Hargan, Le Foyer des Artistes' 2022/2023 season will feature four events – the first taking place on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Claudia Boyle

Mr. Hargan is a conductor and one of the most sought-after vocal coaches and accompanists for singers in Europe.

Featuring some of the world's most outstanding musicians, Le Foyer des Artistes will play on historic period instruments led by internationally renowned baroque violinist, Bojan Čičić.

Several of Ireland’s greatest singers will join to perform a series of Arie di Bravura including internationally acclaimed soprano, Claudia Boyle, mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin; tenor John Porter from Donegal; Spanish bass-baritone Pablo Galvez and Wexford regular Rory Dunne.

In addition to the concerts, Le Foyer des Artistes invites audiences to experience the creative process at open rehearsals workshops and masterclasses.

Darren Hargan

Events are bookended by the St. Columba dates of December 7, 2022 and June 9, 2023:

A Celebration of Saint Columba, December 7, 2022, 7.30 pm

The Concerto Award Finalists' Recital, February 4, 2023, 7.30 pm

John Porter

Young Singers Collective Concert Finale, March 16 2023, 7.30 pm

The Midsummer Concert, June 9, 2023, 7.30 pm

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.lefoyerdesartistes.com

