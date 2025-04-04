All Things Bright and Beautiful composer Cecil Frances Alexander celebrated in Derry & Strabane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Churches Trust has announced that the official launch of the Cecil Frances Alexander Celebrated (CFAC) Project will take place on Wednesday, April 9 at 1pm at their headquarters on Limavady Road.

The new initiative, which is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), aims to celebrate the life, legacy, and music of Cecil Frances Alexander, the renowned hymn-writer of ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’, ‘Once In Royal David’s City’ and ‘There Is a Green Hill Far Away’.

Cecil Frances Alexander spent much of her life living and working in the Derry & Strabane area. Born in Dublin in 1818, she would later become the wife of clergyman and later the Anglican Bishop of Derry, William Alexander. She was buried in Derry City Cemetery, having passed away in 1895 and her grave can still be visited today.

The CFAC Project will explore Alexander's significant contributions to social welfare, community building, and interfaith work, with a particular focus on Strabane and surrounding areas.

The project will offer a series of workshops, study visits, a lecture series, and a celebration event, bringing together people from diverse faiths and backgrounds to honour Alexander’s enduring impact on local communities and her legacy as a peacebuilder.

“We are delighted to bring the CFAC Project to life, celebrating Cecil Frances Alexander's incredible legacy and contributions to our shared communities,” said Mary Holmes, CEO of The Churches Trust.

“Through this initiative, we aim to foster cross-community dialogue, promote cultural heritage, and enhance tourism in the region, all while bringing diverse communities together to engage with this important story of unity and understanding.”

Key aspects of the CFAC Project include: Workshops and Study Visits exploring CFA’s contributions to society; Lectures and Resources on her lasting legacy and influence; Celebration Event to commemorate her music and community work, and Opportunities for cross-community and cross-border collaboration, focusing on Strabane and other areas, including Aghyaran.

The CFAC Project also aims to celebrate Cecil Frances Alexander’s legacy in the context of modern life in Northern ireland, using cultural tourism as a platform to foster peacebuilding and strengthen local communities.

The Churches Trust, founded in 1993 by leaders from the Catholic, Church of Ireland, Methodist, and Presbyterian churches, and is committed to “promoting peacebuilding, social cohesion, and community development across Northern Ireland".

“The Trust addresses sectarianism, racism, and poverty through a variety of community initiatives, building stronger, more inclusive societies”.

The PEACEPLUS Programme is a cross-border funding programme designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland. With a total value of €1.14 billion, PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive. The programme plays a key role in advancing peace and reconciliation and promoting social and economic development across the region.