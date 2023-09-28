Amelia’s flight of HOPE will mark little Amelia Mullan's tenth birthday and inspire young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amelia was aged six when she died tragically alongside her father John, aged 49, and brother Tomás, aged 14, when the car in which they were travelling entered Lough Foyle between Muff and Quigley’s Point during treacherous weather conditions on August 20, 2020.

This October she would have turned 10 and to mark her birthday her mother Geraldine has organised a four-day event, running from Thursday, October 5 to Sunday, October 8, called ‘Amelia's flight of Hope’.

The event will celebrate her daughter Amelia and through her pioneering namesake Amelia Earhart seek to inspire young people by ‘educating them about this amazing woman, who saw no boundaries, had no fears, and excelled in many aspects from being an aviator, to an engineer, to name just two accolades to her name’.

Geraldine Mullan launches Amelia's flight of HOPE.

Geraldine said: “The aim of Amelia's flight of HOPE is to inspire, to remember anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and to remember a little girl in a positive way on her birthday.”

The event will take place at The Mullan Hope Centre in Amelia, Tomás, John and Geraldine’s hometown of Moville, with primary school pupils from across Inishowen and Derry due to attend.

“The idea with Amelia's flight of HOPE for any age group, is to inspire you that it is possible to take that chance, to make a change. It’s never too late.

“Had things been different I would have been telling my little lady to chase her dreams, that anything was possible and to always believe, so to mark her 10th birthday, this project will help me get through an unbelievably difficult time,” said Geraldine.

A replica of Amelia Earhart’s plane will be on site in Moville thanks to Michael Cavanagh and Gary McMonagle who have faithfully restored the plane to all of its former glory.