Archbishop Martin: ‘Feis was a window of hope, light and community’

The use of emerging software like Microsoft’s Excel and Access programmes meant that for example, the long slog of writing out entry tickets by hand was banished forever. With entries in that period tipping the 7,000 mark it was a gift that the committee couldn’t and didn’t reject. One knock-on effect of this was that after a couple of years the competitions began to run on time – well, almost on time. Those who know will recall that the clock at Derry Feis very rarely, if ever, bore any true relation to Greenwich Mean Time.

Technological advancement for the feis was however a development that wasn’t rapturously received in all quarters.

Archbishop Martin said: “I think it was 1992 or 1993. We were coming down the steps of the Guildhall and the competitions were over at ten minutes to twelve. As we went down the stairs, there was this lady, a wee Derry woman, and she turned to her friend and said, ‘It’s a disgrace - a disgrace! The Derry Feis over before twelve o’clock!’ Ursula Clifford turned around and said, ‘We’ve to be in here tomorrow morning again at quarter-to-eight, don’t be saying that!’

“It was so funny, but it just shows you that while we thought we were making advances other people thought we were losing something. So, perhaps that’s the story of the feis – the ability to move on.”

Archbishop Martin’s long association with the feis was always a hands-on one. He categorises his involvement in three distinct phases that gave him an insight of the cultural institution from all angles. It also allowed him a genuine appreciation of what the feis has meant in the last 100 years.

His first connection with the feis was as a competitor and arrived in his primary school days at St Patrick’s in Pennyburn.

He said: “I was first introduced to the feis by my teachers and in particular two come to mind. One was Mr Freddie Campbell and the other was Mrs Ann Joyce. It was very much to do with singing at that stage. I was a boy soprano and I loved to sing. Freddie Campbell was the music teacher and we considered him ‘old Mr Campbell’. He probably wasn’t that old, but to us he was. And, he had a love for music and singing. I was in his class and I was also in Mrs Joyce’s class and between herself and Freddie, they looked after the music.

“Even before I sang in the feis I have a very vague memory of saying a poem in the feis. I actually remember the poem was called ‘The Donkey’. And, it was a wee reflection on a baby donkey that couldn’t stand up and it was very awkward and very clumsy.

“I’ll never forget that my first time on the stage was a very embarrassing moment because it was in the Minor Hall in the Guildhall and they had a wee platform up and as I went up, full of nerves, I tripped on the lip of the platform and fell across it. Then I got up, and there were so many competitors you were probably only allowed to say one verse of a five verse poem, but in my awkwardness and clumsiness I said my four lines that started - ‘I saw a donkey, one day old’.

“I remember getting a certificate but I think it may have been out of sympathy that the adjudicator gave it to me. So my first experience in the feis wasn’t a very happy one because I think I might have cried,” Archbishop Martin laughed.

“Even the term Gregorian chant for a wee fella was very unfamiliar. It was very beautiful and between Freddie and Mrs Joyce organising it we won a prize. I suppose then was when I got the bug of the feis and wanting to be in it.

“In my post-primary school days at St Columb’s College I became involved in a number of aspects of the feis. I continued singing. I was a good singer but I was never a gold or silver medal winner. There was a young man called Damien Nixon, he was in my class at Pennyburn and there was another young boy called Austin O’Donnell who tragically died in a car accident in his teenage years. There’s actually now an Austin O’Donnell Cup in the feis, because Austin won rings round him. With that competition, I would never have won the top medals. But, I always featured there as a singer. I think I might have won the Sacred Solo at one stage, I’m not sure, but it introduced me to sacred music. So, it’s funny then the things in your life that become important to you.

“I also remember the Irish competitions. I loved Irish. I remember one of my teachers teaching us a poem called ‘Anseo I lar an Ghleanna’. It’s a poem about a priest saying Mass during the penal times down in the glens and being attacked by Redcoats. Our teacher explained to us and what happened was an old man took his place to save the life of a priest. The old man was put to death and the priest managed to escape.

“Later on in the feis I would have been involved in the Irish debating competitions, and Irish speech making, conversation and reading. Mr Garvan in the College, he taught me that. Interestingly enough, I remember learning a poem for the senior Irish poem called ‘Finit’ by Maire MacEntee, one of the great Irish writers who died in 2021. They were doing tributes to her on the radio and when somebody read ‘Finit’ I remembered saying it in the feis years ago.

“But mostly in those early years through I was involved through singing, the choirs in the college, Raymond Gallagher and other people that would have taught you. Then came the bands and the orchestra because I took up the trombone. I got involved in a lot of the ensembles and through that I got to know all the different disciplines of the feis. I used to love going up even when we weren’t competing and watching and listening to the music.

“Even as a young teenager going to the feis was a big social outlet. Even though I wasn’t into the dancing I liked watching it. I loved the music at the dancing from players like Paddy McCafferty and George Kilkie.

“Then in the evening time I heard the likes of Cissie Parlour, Carita Kerr and Pat MacCafferty of course. There was also a man called James Gallagher who was a fabulous singer. So, here was a young teenager being exposed to a whole range of music, between Irish language, English language, classical music and bands. We were also involved in the history competitions. There is no doubt about it that these were troubled times in Derry in the ‘70s, but the feis was that little window of light – a window of hope and community. You picked that up even as a young fella, that there was a community atmosphere which was continuing on.

“I also got to know a whole range of people who were involved in the musical life of this city by meeting people like James MacCafferty and Giles Doherty. A lot of these people were the big names in the feis. I also got to know to Sybil Sharkey and her daughters Ursula and Bridgin and their whole family.”

Clerical links to the feis have been there since its inception through the work of Fr John McGettigan. And, as the future Primate of All Ireland made his way to Maynooth to embark on his studies for life in the priesthood another priest had come to the forefront of the organisational side of the feis.

This led to the Archbishop’s second phase of involvement as the then feis secretary, Fr Kevin Mullan pencilled him each year to act as a stage steward in the Gaelic music and language competitions along with various other duties.

“I began to see the feis from a different side – from the inside. It was then that I became aware of the amazing contribution of families to the feis – almost like Derry dynasties. I have mentioned the MacCaffertys and the Sharkeys, the Burkes - all of the families who had made a contribution.

“I also became more aware of the story of the feis. This was in the ‘80s so the feis was already half-way to the centenary. It was coming of age, it was into its older years. A lot these people’s families went way back in the feis. You began to hear stories of their involvement through Paddy Carlin and Sheila and hear what the Carlins had done, you became aware of Samuel Burke and the big choirs he had taught.

“Another person that I had known at school, but didn’t realise his significance was Redmond Friel. He was a composer, and when we were at the college we had played a number of his arrangements. We didn’t realise how significant a composer he was. I can remember St Columb’s College Orchestra playing arrangements he had written for the RTE Symphony Orchestra. They were arrangements of Irish melodies – it was a crossover between classical and traditional music. Redmond died when I was nearly left the college about 1979, but his arrangements were still there. We played some of his beautiful arrangements of Irish music,” he said.

At the roots of the foundations of Feis Doire Colmcille was a desire to maintain a distinct Gaelic cultural dimension to its ethos and its competitions. This was a factor that Archbishop Martin realised early on was an important one.

“I was always conscious that the feis was trying to encourage Irish language and culture and I suppose the roots of the feis in the 1920s were in the Gaelic League and trying to keep Irish language and culture alive.

“I always felt that my teachers were encouraging you to be interested in the Irish language and Irish music. Even though I didn’t play traditional music some of my good friends at school did play and they were stars. I think of people like Peter Tracey, Frank Gallagher then Dermot McLaughlin and his family, Proinseas McCloskey – these boys were stars at traditional music and I used to go up and listen to them when they were playing at the feis.

“Also, the motto of the feis – ‘Dochum Glóire Dé agus Ónóra na hÉireann’ – ‘For the Glory of God and the Honour of Ireland’ – there was always that catholic and nationalist sentiment associated with Feis Doire Colmcille and they didn’t apologise for it.

“What I realised then was that even though we were in a very diverse situation in Ireland there was nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to your language, your dancing, your music, your poetry, your art. That these are things you ought to be proud of - that they are part of our heritage. And, there is a possibility that by the ‘70s and ‘80s that the feis had become a bit more of a music and drama festival as distinct from a feis. I think that’s something that we have always had to watch – how to retain its identity and what it’s really about.

“It was difficult to get people who weren’t Catholics to participate. And that is probably one of my regrets. The Londonderry Feis had really left behind any of its Gaelic roots. Originally, it pre-dated Feis Doire Colmcille by ten or twenty years. It began as attempt to create a lot of Irish language and culture but you’re talking about 1921-22 and a parting of the ways. But we in Feis Doire Colmcille never really successfully crossed the divide apart from a small number of people in the very high level singing.

“That is one of the saddest things actually now when I look back is to see how the Irish language became a badge of one community or the other. If you look back further, some of the great exponents of the Irish language came from the Presbyterian tradition. St Columb’s College and Foyle and Londonderry College did participate in the history competition and we took part in the classical section at Londonderry Feis, so some attempts were made to bridge the divide but it wasn’t successful.”

The third and final stage of Archbishop Martin’s involvement with the feis was his tenure as secretary which spanned almost the entire 90s.

Speaking of his time at the forefront he said: “One of the things that I discovered when I became secretary of the feis was that competition was actually secondary and it was also friendly. It was a friendly rivalry. So, for example, when you saw it from the other end you saw people like Carita Kerr, Maureen Hegarty and Una O’Somachain who were all competing against each other - but they were all singing in choirs together too. That bit of rivalry was actually part of the fun of the feis.

“When we were competing as pupils there was always a great rivalry between Thornhill and the college to win the Bishop’s Shield. So you were rooting for your own school and singing in the choir to win but actually it was all part of the craic. Competition enables you to strive to be better and to be the best without being boastful.

“Also in the 90s, I became conscious that there were a number of outstanding Derry musicians. But, they weren’t actually getting a chance. We managed through The Honorable The Irish Society to get a bursary to send an outstanding young musician to the Guildhall School of Music in London.

“This was something that I felt might give some young Derry people a leg up into the professional music scene. You had some musicians that had come through the feis in the past like Paul Cassidy, but what we were able to do was encourage. So you had the McGinley family – Rachel, Tanya and Ruth and their mum Ray who were beginning to emerge. Ruth was clearly an outstanding young musician. You had Lawerence Quigg, Doreen Curran, Dervla Ramsey and Rachel Fisher – young singers and musicians who were every bit as good as anyone on these islands but hadn’t got the opportunity to move into the third level. So through the feis and a number of scholarships we were creating competitions that would enable these young people to get pushed to the top. The rest is history because they’ve done extremely well.