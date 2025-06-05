Arrangements confirmed for City Cemetery Blessing of the Graves in Derry

Members of the public wishing to attend the Annual Blessing of the Graves at the City Cemetery scheduled to take place at 3pm on Sunday, June 22, are asked to check traffic and parking arrangements to help plan their visit.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One hundred and thirty car parking spaces will be made available for Blue Badge holders within the Cemetery. The places will be allocated on a first come first served basis to current Blue Badge holders and can be booked at www.derrystrabane.com/cemeterysunday

When booking online for the City Cemetery spaces users are advised that they must provide a Name, Mobile number, Vehicle Registration Number, Blue Badge Number and email address – any submissions without this information will be considered invalid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people using these spaces can access them via the Lone Moor Road entrance and they are to arrive before 2pm as the gates will close promptly at this time.

The Annual Blessing of the Graves at the City Cemetery is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Sunday, June 22

The City Cemetery will be closed to the general public on Sunday, June 22, except for burials and for those who have a parking space booked.

Those who secure a space must be in place by 2pm, as there will be no access for vehicles after this time. Parking spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis and it will not be possible to reserve a space in a particular area.

The Council have asked people to please keep in mind that you may still have to walk some distance to reach family graves and make provision for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once on site, vehicles will remain there until the crowds have dispersed which, it’s estimated, will be approximately 30 minutes after the service finishes. Access to the cemetery for vehicles will be from the lower gate of the Cemetery at the Lone Moor Road.

Other car parking is being made available and again are for blue badge holders at St Mary’s Church, Creggan, St Cecilia’s College and Celtic Park. There is no prior booking to these sites, access will only be given to vehicles that display a current Disability Blue Badge Permit on arrival and these too will be filled on a first come basis first served basis.

The Service will also be live streamed at https://youtube.com/live/9ZS-utqxlfQ?feature=share

A joint statement from the Council and the Church said: “The Blessing of the Graves is always well attended with thousands of people expected at the City Cemetery on June 22. In order to ensure the smooth running of the event and in the interests of health and safety a number of measures will be put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are necessary to reduce the volume of traffic and keep pedestrian safe. We would appeal to everyone to follow this guidance and cooperate with the stewards there to manage the event on the day.

“Visitors parking outside the cemetery are asked to please park in appropriate areas and be considerate of people living in the area. Be mindful of residents living in the area and do not block roadways, footpaths, or gateways when parking.”

There will be no vehicle access to the cemetery from 12pm to facilitate preparations for the service. Access will only be given to those who have registered with gates remaining open until 2pm.

For further information contact the Derry Diocesan Offices at Tel: 02871262302.