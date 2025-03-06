Austins funding is as vital for the future health of the city centre as it is welcome
You don’t have to travel far across these isles to see what happens when city and town centres are not supported and protected in this age of e-commerce and out of town retail complexes.
Indeed, in various regions across the water and in Ireland you can pass through town after town and city after city and see the devastating impact of that. Some of them have become ghost towns, with high streets full of shuttered premises and fading shop signs, their once landmark and stately buildings allowed to degrade to the point where restoration is no longer an option.
Derry is nothing like those places. Our town centre is still very much the beating heart of this city and the collective passion and outcry to save Austins shows just how much this historic and ornate landmark building, and preserving our heritage and the town centre in general, means to people here.
Landmarks like Austins tie us to our past, form part of our cultural heritage and are as vital to our identities as they are to tourism and the economic health of a place.
And it is good to see that the future of this beautiful building will be placed in capable hands, with heritage custodians, the Inner City Trust, who have a proven track record of preserving, restoring and breathing new life into many important buildings, involved in doing so.
