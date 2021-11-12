Bishops to lead pilgrimage to Knock to remember those who died in COVID-19 pandemic

Archbishop Eamon Martin

"November is the month of remembrance for our loved ones who have died. This year, in particular, we are moved by the heartbreak suffered by many thousands of families throughout Ireland who have experienced the death of parents, siblings, children and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

He was speaking ahead of a pilgrimage to the International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine in Knock this Sunday, November 14 that will be lead by the Irish Bishops.

Mass will be offered for those who have been bereaved during the Covid-19 pandemic, and prayers will be offered for the repose of the souls of those who have died during this time.

The Mass will be live-streamed at 3.00pm on www.knockshrine.ie and simultaneously broadcast on the RTÉ News Now digital television channel and online.

Archbishop Martin said: “In planning this pilgrimage and Mass, we are acutely aware of the additional distress caused to grieving families during the pandemic. Over the past nineteen months, restrictions to protect life and health limited the number of people who could gather in support of the bereaved and curtailed the ability to offer the customary rituals surrounding death and burial.

"The pilgrimage of the Bishops to Knock will take place alongside memorial services for the dead that are happening in parishes across the country during November. Some families who have experienced bereavement during the pandemic will be travelling with the Bishops to Knock to represent the bereaved of Ireland.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to the faithful for their prayers, sacrifice and perseverance during this difficult period for all of society. While the Covid-19 virus has yet to be defeated, nonetheless this commitment, along with the sterling efforts of our clergy, religious and frontline workers, has successfully served to protect human life and health.