Cecily Jackson burning at the stake in Derry to be remembered on 300th anniversary

A Derry woman who was burned at the stake outside the City Walls 300 years ago on St Patrick’s Day will have a new award bearing her name thanks to a law lecturer and historian who has spent years researching her fascinating, yet little-known story.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cecily Jackson, who was the Bishop of Derry’s cook, was convicted of the murder of her child on March 17, 1725. She was burned at the stake outside Bishop’s Gate – the last person to suffer such a fate in the city – after being publicly paraded.

John Thompson, a law lecturer at Ulster University in Derry, has spent years researching beyond the scant contemporary references to the case, and his work is ensuring that Cecily will become more than just a “footnote” in the histories of powerful men. Mr Thompson and his students from Magee plan to stage a simulation of Cecily’s trial soon, with the students currently preparing for this. The new Cecily Jackson Memorial Trophy will be awarded to one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson came across mention of the killing of this woman from the household of then Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry, William Nicolson quite a few years ago.

Ulster University lecturer and lawyer John Thompson pictured in the New Life Garden at Bishop Street outer, the site of the execution of Cecily Jackson, who was burned at the stake, in 1725. Photo: George Sweeney

Shortly before this, he had experienced a strange feeling and the ‘hairs standing up at the back of my neck for some reason’ as he passed through the Bishop’s Gate area.

Cecily, it transpired, had been convicted of ‘petty treason’ for the murder of her ‘natural born child’.

Information collated by Mr Thompson since has revealed that the baby’s father was James Nicolson, nephew or cousin of the Bishop. James had been ordained deacon by the Bishop in June 1721. This would have no doubt caused a major scandal if it had got out, Mr Thompson said, and raises the possibility that there could be more to the murder of the child.

The Bishop’s familial ‘difficulty’ in connection with the case was established in correspondence with a friend and later successor, Henry Downes. He references the ‘sadness’ visited upon himself ‘made worse’ by the fact that one of his own ‘namesake’ was also involved in the ‘adultery and murder’, Mr Thompson revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Nicolson (1655-1727), Bishop of Derry by Dahl I, Michael. The Queen's College, University of Oxford; http://www.artuk.org/artworks/william-nicolson-16551727-bishop-of-derry-223702

Bishop Downes, he adds, wrote back sympathising and referencing how ‘murder and adultery’ under your own roof ‘may indeed strike you with indignation and horror’, and especially involving a ‘clergyman’ whom Bishop Nicolson ‘had taken under your own protection’.

This is not the only ominous twist in this macabre tale however. Mr Thompson’s research has also revealed that the day before Cecily is condemned, Bishop Nicolson had dinner with the judge and the Mayor.

"There are very little details about Cecily Jackson and I wonder if that is intentional,” Mr Thompson said. “It seems to have started around January 1725 with an inquiry into what is described as his ‘cook’s lewdness’. Then there is a reference to the ‘cook’s murdered child’s is found in her trunk’ on January 16th. She goes for trial at the assizes on March 10th, a one day trial. She is condemned on March 11th and executed on the 17th.

"Nicolson was Oxford-educated, and had a massive library which ultimately became part of that Derry & Raphoe Diocesan Library that was given to Magee.

Contemporary engraving of Catherine Hayes being strangled and burnt in 1726 in England, the year after Cecily Jackson was killed. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"The Bishop was a man well known for keeping journals, but significantly all he mentions in his journal for that day was ‘Cecily Jackson was executed’.

"James Nicolson disappears off the face of the earth, and my evidence suggests that he is then sent somewhere in the west of Ireland, out of the frame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson said through history the law seemed to treat women accused of crimes, especially murder, differently.

Women who were convicted of killing, he said, were, and to an extent still are, often considered ‘very mad or very bad’.

Ulster University lecturer and lawyer John Thompson pictured in the New Life Garden at Bishop Street outer, the site of the execution of Cecily Jackson, who was burned at the stake, in 1725. Photo: George Sweeney

"If Cecily did kill the child, was she suffering postpartum depression? There was a double tragedy here, and I would ask people to spare a thought for them both this St Patrick’s Day.”

Interestingly at the time the Dean of Derry, though he never came to Derry to fulfil the role, was George Berkeley who founded Berkeley in America, Mr Thompson said.

Bishop Nicolson himself would not long survive Cecily. In 1727 he was appointed Archbishop of Cashel but never made it out of Derry, dying in in the city two years after the burning of Cecily Jackson.