Celtronic is back for a winter outing!
The acclaimed Derry dance music festival Celtronic is returning for four nights of music at the start of December.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:16 am
Updated
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:18 am
A line-up has yet to be announced but the organisers say it will be revealed shortly.
The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions over the past year-and-a-half put paid to many live events so this is exciting news for music fans.
"Celtronic returns December 9-12 for four days and nights of the best electronic music in the world at venues across the city of Derry, Ireland. Put the dates in the diary. Dust off the dancing shoes. Lineup coming soon," the organisers tweeted.