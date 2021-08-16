Chieftain’s Walk in honour of Martin McGuinness a ‘huge success’

A limited number of people completed the fundraising memorial at a new route on Inch Island but many more participated virtually all over Ireland and further afield. The main walk was led by the McGuinness family.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation commented: “We would like to thank everyone who made this year’s Chieftain’s Walk another huge success.Particular thanks go to the McGuinness family who again allowed us to share in the celebration and commemoration of Martin’s incredible life and legacy. Despite hugely difficult circumstances as a result of the public health situation, events were able to take place across Ireland and in different parts of the world.”

The Inch route was chosen as the island was a place particularly close to the late republican leader’s heart. The enthusastic response was testament to the esteem in which Martin was held, the foundation said.

“We extend our thanks to everyone who supported the walks by registering to take part or volunteering to help out on the day. For those who were unable to attend, registrations remain open and we will ensure that everyone who signs up will receive their memento of the event so that this will still be a day to remember.”