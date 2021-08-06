‘Columba is common to us all’ : Derry event hosted by Churches Trust

On Friday last, The Churches Trust, Columba Journey Project held an introductory workshop in the Waterfoot Hotel to celebrate the start of their new Columba Journey Programme.

‘The programme is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and delivered by the Churches Trust. This community education and inter-church programme, aims to bring participants from various faith traditions and none, within the Derry City Strabane District Council (DCSDC) area, Donegal District Council (DCC) area, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) area, Leitrim and other areas together. They will explore the Columba Journey and the associated relevance and heritage for this area.

Fiona Fagan, Chief Executive of the Churches Trust said: “Our mantra here in the Churches Trust is respect for all, and that is what Columba or Colmcille is all about. We are not a tourism organisation but one of our big initiatives this year is the Heritage Trail which takes us from its starting point in St. Columb’s Park to the flagship churches on the city side. It gives us an opportunity to appreciate the diversity and beauty of shared spaces in the city. Columba is common to us all, something we can all share.”

Numerous events are planned for the coming year to mark Columba’s 1500th anniversary such a study trip to Gartan, the birthplace of Columba guided by Brian Lacey on August 20 and a workshop by Alf Monaghan on September 16. Contact Geraldine O’Connor on 02871 311322, email [email protected] for further information.

