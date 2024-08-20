Corncrakes making a comeback in Malin Head and other areas with highest number of territories in 25 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service has reported the highest number of corncrake territories (233) recorded this year in 25 years, up 45 per cent since 2018.

Areas covered under the recent Corncrake LIFE project, including Malin Head, Fanad Head and the coastal areas of north and western Donegal, meanwhile, have recorded a 35 per cent increase in birds since it began in 2021.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, has welcomed the new data showing that efforts to increase corncrake populations in the west and north west of Ireland are beginning to pay off.

The 2024 survey from the NPWS shows an increase in the national corncrake population by 15 birds, up 7 per cent on 2023 figures.

Corncrakes are shy and secretive farmland birds. Their distinctive call is a feature in some parts of the north and west coasts of Ireland, but was once widespread across the countryside.

Furthermore, the numbers of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway have increased by 45 per cent on 2018 baseline figures.

Almost 1,500 hectares of land is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve the corncrake.

Responding to the survey findings, Minister Noonan stated: “These impressive results are testament to the collaboration between farmers, landowners and the NPWS-led corncrake conservation projects.

"I have been privileged enough to visit these areas, see the efforts being made and hear the corncrake – the impact of this project is phenomenal and transformative for both local communities and the landscape.

"The NPWS is now committed to ensuring this work continues when the Corncrake LIFE project finishes at the end of 2025. It has become a model for community-focused nature conservation.

“As this project has shown, the NPWS is committed to working in partnership with landowners across our protected area network to deliver for both people and nature.”

The corncrake is listed on the Red list of Conservation Concern having significantly decreased in both numbers and range in Ireland and other European countries.

Since 2021, the Corncrake/Traonach LIFE project , a five-year project funded through the EU LIFE Programme and led by the NPWS has been working on a number of measures to prevent the decline of the corncrake. Data about the corncrake population is gathered on an annual basis by the NPWS.

Ciaran Reaney, who co-ordinates the NPWS Corncrake survey, commented: “Despite a very cold and damp June, the birds were reasonably active but our survey teams had to work hard to find the birds and confirm their territories later into the summer than expected.

"We are now regularly finding birds in new locations like in Co. Kerry and farmers and landowners who have not heard the bird in many years have been very receptive to working with us to protect the nesting corncrakes.

"There is still such a grá for the corncrake in Ireland that many farmers are willing to delay grass mowing in an attempt to save them and have them return.”

Dr. John Carey, who manages the Corncrake LIFE project, said: “While we have seen year-on-year improvements in the number of corncrake territories and the expansion of birds to areas where they have been absent for a generation, we need to be cautious in terms of our optimism.

"Corncrakes are still very vulnerable, both to changes within our landscape but also to the dramatic shift we are seeing in our weather patterns.

"This summer was very tough on a lot of wildlife, with a notable drop in insect numbers which can have a devastating downstream effect on birds like corncrakes.

"However, what is clear is that the exceptional effort being made by farmers and landowners is having a positive impact and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. The key now is to keep it all going."

The NPWS has now committed to ensuring the positive actions of the Corncrake LIFE project can continue when the project comes to its conclusion at the end of 2025.

Niall O'Donnchu, Director General, NPWS concluded: “The Corncrake LIFE project is an inspiring and successful model for the delivery of conservation measures and community engagement with farmers and landowners. The rebound in numbers is astounding and we want to continue in that upward direction.

"The NPWS will now mainstream its commitment to the long-term delivery of these actions and we will be fully supporting the continuation of the Corncrake LIFE project post-2025. It demonstrates an excellent example of an integrated approach to conservation measures as part of the Ireland’s delivery of its obligations under the EU Nature Directives.”

Corncrake conservation measures involve proactive planning with farmers in the breeding areas primarily on the north and west coast, as well as reactive measures where birds establish in new locations.

Data from the project shows a number of measures which are effective in improving the bird’s habitat. For example, the creation of large patches of nettles or crops for them to hide in and delaying grass mowing into mid-August enable them to raise broods of chicks in safety. Studies show that mowing fields from the ‘centre–out’ rather than from the ‘outside- in’ can reduce chick mortality by up to 60 per cent.

Agricultural contractors are key as they have the skills and knowledge to ensure that the birds are not harmed during harvesting time and the development of ‘flushing bars’ attached to mowers to scare birds out of the way is seen as an innovative development.