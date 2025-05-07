County Derry Fleadh returns to Derry city with Cathal McConnell kicking off festivities with Skeoge concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The County Derry Fleadh gets underway on Thursday returning to Derry city for the second consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Baile na gCailleach and in association with Greater Shantallow Community Arts, Fleadh Mhór Dhoíre takes place at Studio 2 off the Skeoge and at St. Brigid’s College in Derry’s northern suburbs from May 8 until May 11.

The main business of the competitions will get underway at St. Brigid’s College on Saturday and Sunday, however, a series of concerts and sessions are also planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, May 8, the acclaimed Fermanagh flute player, tin whistler and singer Cathal McConnell, of The Boys of the Lough, will be in concert at Studio 2. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15.

CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, launching the County Derry Fleadh at Studio 2 in the city.

On Friday May 9, Fleadh Mhór Dhoire 2025 will present the 9 Counties of Ulster Singing Session in Studio 2, with an invite issued to singers, storytellers, Gaeilgeoirí, Irish Arts enthusiasts and ‘those who simply want to enjoy a relaxed evening with friends for what promises to be an evening full of amusing anecdotes, lovely lyrics, and striking songs from the cream of the crop of our regional traditional talent’.

This will take place at 8.30pm.

Competitions will run all day on Saturday at St. Brigid’s College, continuing on Sunday. Traditional sessions will be in full flow over the weekend.

The Fleadh will be brought to a close on Sunday evening with the Fleadh Dhoire Ceilí Mór at St. Brigid’s College at 7.30pm. The Killymory Ceilí Band, from Dunloy in County Antrim will provide the tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The Fleadh Competitions, held on Saturday, May 10 in Coláiste Bhríde/ St Brigid’s College, will showcase our indigenous traditional Arts creating a platform for celebrating the sheer quality of musicianship, song, dance and Irish language that our county possesses. There will be plenty of tunes after for the Saturday Seisiún Mór (Big Session).

“Grupaí Ceoil & Ceilí Band Competitions will take place in Studio 2 on Sunday May 11, followed by the Sunday Sesiún Mór. All musicians, singers and trad enthusiasts are welcome to join in this event.

“For the grand finale, we are excited to announce the Fleadh Dhoire Ceilí Mór with music from the Killymory Ceilí Band, Dunloy Co. Antrim on Sunday, May 11 in Coláiste Bhríde/ St Brigid’s College.”