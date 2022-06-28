County Donegal railway service remembered in new publication

Jim has been involved with railway heritage and preservation for decades, and is the Irish editor of the “Disused Stations”.

Jim said: “This new book on the County Donegal Railway is being published at the end of June 2022 by the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre. This 136 page publication is a collection of 50 colour and 200 black/ white photos, the vast majority of which have not been published in book form before. The railways which once operated across Donegal were unique, and we are delighted to be offering new material celebrating this important part of Donegal’s heritage. This book is published locally, with all profits going towards railway preservation in County Donegal.”

Niall McCaughan, Manager of Donegal Railway Heritage Centre stated: “We are delighted yet again to be launching a new book of photographs, celebrating the unique railways across this county. This is the second book by Jim after the acclaimed ‘The Lough Swilly Remembered’ which has proved very popular. Jim again has brought together many fascinating and never before seen photographs of the ‘County Donegal Railway’ in its heyday. We would like to thank Jim in his great work pulling this quality publication, as well as thank Peter Leach for sponsoring the publication/ printing of it.”

EBR 18 CDRJC 1959-12-04 Donegal Town Railcar.

The book was launched at the Museum in Donegal Town earlier this month and is available at the museum, online at www.donegalrailway.com and at various bookshops across the North West. It is priced at €20 + Postage of €4 = €24. For more information contact [email protected] or telepohne (00353) 74 9722655.