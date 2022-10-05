Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed it was aware of five bonfires in Derry and Strabane on the eve of the traditional ‘Twelfth’ celebrations.

Thousands of ratepayers’ pounds were spent clearing up the charred remnants of three of them.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request the council said it has spent ‘£2,827.38 to clean up 3 sites’.

An 11th night bonfire

‘11th night’ bonfires take place on the actual anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne – July 11, 1690, under the Gregorian Calendar – when forces loyal to William of Orange defeated the Jacobites near Drogheda.

The 'Twelfth' was originally a celebration of the Battle of Aughrim where it is estimated that between 5,000 and 7,000 people were killed in Co. Galway.