The McKeeman’s dressed for the Halloween parade and fireworks in the city centre on Thursday evening last. DER4419GS - 067
Derry Hallowe’en - the people were the stars

After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, Derry’s Halloween festivities came back with a bang this year.

By William Allen
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:55 am

The streets came alive throughout the weekend, and a double fireworks display along the river Foyle brought a clourful climax to the events. The organisers and everyone involved deserve congratulations for staging a wonderful event. But, as is often the case in these things, the real star acts were the people who participated in their tends of thousands.

Photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture the action for the Derry Journal and to help you all remember the occasion.

1. DER - HALLOWEEN EVENING DERRY

The O’Donnell and Laird families were the Halloween festivities in the city centre on Thursday evening last. DER4419GS - 058

2. DER - HALLOWEEN EVENING DERRY

ZONE four: The Lost World Strabane. DER4419GS - 057

3. DER - HALLOWEEN GUILDHALL SQUARE

Anna, Karl and Nora dressed for Halloween in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 090

4. DER - HALLOWEEN GUILDHALL SQUARE

Ordy Phillips pictured in his Halloween costume in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 091

