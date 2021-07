News you can trust since 1772

A pony and trap in the city centre.

A bell arrives for St. Columb’s Cathedral around 1928-29.

September 1912: Mr Bond with his Irish Setter 'Derry Sunsrar' arrives at the Belfast Championship Dog Show. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

W J Littles Factory - 1925 (Distillery Brae) - a photo of the famous factory girls in Derry.