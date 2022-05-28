Derry Journal 250 : A message from Mayor Graham Warke

It is a remarkable achievement, especially in the current climate of fast-paced journalism and social media but something everyone associated with the organisation should be very proud of.
The paper has successfully chronicled the history of the city and region over the past 250 years and been at the helm reporting on all aspects of local life in our city, marking historic occasions and reporting through difficult times.
More importantly, the paper has been pivotal in sharing good news stories and being part of the local community with its human interest features, its unique political analysis and ability to tell news that matters.
The paper has played an important role in keeping the people of this city and region informed on all aspects of the news, sport and current affairs.
I would like to extend my thanks to everyone at the paper for their continued work and hope that this hugely important medium to share news will continue for another 250 years.
- Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke