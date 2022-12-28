This paved the way for the return of normality after two years of lockdowns, closures, masks, staycations, isolating and testing. But 2022 has proved anything but normal.

We witnessed numerous flagship festivals and events returning in all their splendour, kicking off in the Spring with St Patrick's Day parades, and we packed into stadiums to cheer our local sports teams on to national success.

2022 was also a year of protest. The campaigning families whose lives have been turned upside down by defective blocks in Inishowen and beyond forced the government to rethink their redress scheme, while spiralling costs sparked protests as more and more people were plunged into poverty just as Stormont collapsed following a historic election.

Front pages of the Derry Journal during 2022.

There were many vigils too, for the victims of male violence, for Ukraine and in solidarity with the people of Creeslough following the horrific explosion which claimed 10 lives and devastated many more in the Donegal village.

1972 had been the most deadly year of the Troubles. 479 people were killed that year and almost 5,000 injured. Five decades on we remembered those who lost their lives here. This year marked the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the Claudy bombing, Operation Motorman and the Annie's Bar massacre among others.

The Journal also marked its 250th anniversary this year and whatever 2023 may hold, we will be there to share it with you.

From all of us at the Derry Journal, we wish you all a peaceful New Year.

