Derry Journal Poetry Corner 1 : 'The Listeners' by Walter de la Mare
The haunting poem, 'The Listeners' was written by Walter de La Mare and published in 1912.
‘Is there anybody there?’ said the Traveller,
Knocking on the moonlit door
And his horse in the silence champed the grasses
Of the forest’s ferny floor:
And a bird flew up out of the turret,
Above the Traveller’s head
And he smote upon the door again a second time;
‘Is there anybody there?’ he said.
But no one descended to the Traveller;
No head from the leaf-fringed sill
Leaned over and looked out into his gray eyes,
Where he stood perplexed and still.
Only a host of phantom listeners
That dwelt in the lone house then
Stood listening in the quiet of the moonlight
To that voice from the world of men:
Stood thronging the faint moonbeams on the dark stair
That goes down to the empty hall,
Hearkening in an air stirred and shaken
By the lonely Traveller’s call.
And he felt in his heart their strangeness,
Their stillness answering his cry,
While his horse moved, cropping the dark turf,
’Neath the starred and leafy sky;
For he suddenly smote on the door, even
Louder, and lifted his head:
‘Tell them I came’, and no one answered,
‘That I kept my word,’ he said.
Never the least stir made the listeners,
Though every word he spake
Fell echoing through the shadowiness of the still house
From the one man left awake:
Aye, they heard his foot upon the stirrup,
And the sound of iron on stone,
And how the silence surged softly backward,
When the plunging hoofs were gone.
Read by and video filmed at Bay Road Nature Reserve in Derry, Ireland by Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.
The poem was originally part of a collection by the London-born poet Walter de La Mare, entitled ‘The Listeners and Other Poems’. It was published by Constable & Company Ltd in 1912.
De La Mare published numerous novels and collections during his lifetime, including many works for children such as Collected Rhymes and Verses (1944); and Collected Stories for Children (1947).
His other poetic works include The Burning Glass (1945), The Traveller (1946), Inward Companion (1950), and O Lovely England (1953).
For more on the poet see: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Walter-de-la-Mare