Derry Journal Review of the Year 2022: March

Derry's Spring Carnival parade saw local community and sporting organisations join in the fun as colourful characters entertained the crowds.

The festive procession snaked its way from Bishop Street down through the city centre as those gathered along the pavements formed a sea of green as they dressed in the colour of the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands more people gathered in Strabane and at Buncrana and Moville in Inishowen to witness the parades there.

St Patrick's Day in Derry.

Back in Derry, many people stayed in the city centre to witness the ‘About Us' festival which was held at the same time.

Also in March, Derry lost one of its most treasured local clergy with the sad passing of Fr Paddy O’Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death was confirmed in a statement issued via the Derry Diocese / St Eugene’s Cathedral.

Fr Paddy, a native of Culdaff in Inishowen, served the parishes of Moville, St Eugene’s Cathedral, Melmount and Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fr Paddy O'Kane. (1312SL08)

The beloved priest was laid to rest in his native Culdaff after Requiem Mass at Holy Family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute left outside the parochial house summed up the feelings of many with its simple message: ‘R.I.P. The People’s Priest’.

Meanwhile a warning was issued in March that people in dire straights should not be left at the mercy of ‘loan sharks', a former local community worker warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad