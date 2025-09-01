Derry open event this week to look at plans for historic Boom Hall site

An information event will take place this week for local people to find out more about the draft Restoration Landscape Masterplan for the regeneration of the historic Boom Hall site.

The masterplan was presented to Derry and Strabane Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee back in June, and this months will see the beginning of a public engagement process to gather feedback.

The Council’s Green Infrastructure team will be available at the drop in event which takes place in St Peter’s Hall, Culmore Road, from 10am to 9pm this Thursday, September 4.

Boom Hall is a designated historic park, garden and demesne and includes the derelict remains of Boom Hall House, ancient stables, walled garden and surrounding parkland with mature trees.

Historic Boom Hall in Derry. Brendan McDaid

The masterplan has been co-designed with a variety of stakeholders and incorporates Boomhall Trust’s plans to restore the house into a Residential Peace Centre, children’s nursery and café.

The regeneration plans focus on the landscape of the site, and the masterplan reveals details of a multi-layered scheme which was designed in-house using Council Landscape Architect expertise.

Looking ahead to the event, Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, Karen Phillips, said: “The Boom Hall site is one that the local community feels passionately about because of its colourful history and its beautiful location on the banks of the Foyle. It’s one of Council’s most important natural capital assets and regenerating the landscape of the area will make a significant contribution to Council’s climate change agenda.

“All feedback on the development of this important site is welcome and I would really encourage the public to come along and have their say on the plans. We appreciate everyone’s input in making Boomhall a place that everyone will enjoy visiting.”

The Boomhall area is one of Derry’s most important sites and played a vital role in shaping the history of the city and arguably the island of Ireland.

Excavations were carried out in March, 2013, revealing evidence of the battles during the Siege of Derry when the famous wooden boom was laid across the River Foyle.

The boom was fixed from the western end from a fort erected at this ancient townland of Ballynashallog and linked to another fort across the River Foyle at Gransha.

The Boomhall stately home was erected later, in the 1770s and was all but destroyed in a fire after the last occupants left over 40 years ago. The nearby stables pre-date the stately home. The area is also home to some of Derry’s oldest oak trees, the emblem of the city.

The site’s history stretches back further to the time of the ancient monastery in the city centre. Before the Plantation of Ulster, the land was owned by the Abbey of Derry and monastic authorities utilised it to cover the costs of their community in the area.

Last year plans to restore Boomhall House were submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Outline Planning Application sought permission to restore the building and to “deliver a mix of land uses including educational (day nursery), a café, cultural and community floorspace, and ancillary residential institutional accommodation”.

The plans also include access improvements on Culmore Road, passing bays on the private site road, car parking, site lighting, and restoration of the historic landscape.