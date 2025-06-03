Derry republicans to celebrate Wolfe Tone’s anti-sectarian message at Bodenstown

Republicans from Derry and Donegal will join comrades from across the country at Bodenstown on Sunday to honour ‘the father of Irish republicanism’ Theobald Wolfe Tone.

Veteran Derry republican Danny McBrearty will lay a wreath on behalf of the local branch of the National Independent Republican Commemoration at Tone’s grave in Sallins during a commemoration at 2pm on June 8.

The commemoration will be chaired by republican former prisoner Sean McGuinness from Armagh. The main speaker is former prisoner and author John Crawley.

In advance of the commemoration Mr. Crawley told the ‘Journal’: “Those who assemble at Bodenstown will be reminded that the United Ireland of Wolfe Tone and the United Ireland of the Good Friday Agreement are very different Irelands with very different interpretations of unity.

Author and former republican prisoner John Crawley at a recent commemoration in Derry. Photo: George Sweeney

“For Wolfe Tone, Irish unity meant breaking the connection with England and forging a national union of citizens that transcends the sectarian divide. For supporters of the Good Friday Agreement, a United Ireland means ending partition while promoting the concept of a ‘Shared Island’ rooted in British/Irish identity politics.

"Republicans who criticise the Good Friday Agreement are often asked, ‘What’s the alternative’? The alternative to the two nations ‘Shared Island’ is the one-nation Republic.

"The alternative to embracing differences in national allegiances for the sake of peace is to end those differences for the sake of peace.

"Differences that would become incidental in a genuine Republic remain fundamental under the Good Friday Agreement. Robert Emmet did not request that his epithet be withheld until his country had taken its place as two nations among the nations of the earth.”

Danny McBrearty. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr. Crawley contends that during the Troubles, the UK government ‘portrayed the war as a criminally motivated conflict in which Britain selflessly held the line between sectarian factions in six Ulster counties’.

He stated that there was ‘no trouble between these same factions in the three Ulster counties outside of Crown jurisdiction after the British government left in 1922’.

"Many unionists in Cavan, Monaghan, and Donegal had signed the Ulster Covenant and were as loyal to the Crown in their day as their brethren a mile up the road in Fermanagh or Tyrone are today.

"One hundred three years later, their descendants are still Protestant; those who wish to be are still Orangemen, but they are not the British presence. They are equal and valued citizens of the Irish State. Isn’t it amazing what can be accomplished when you take London out of the equation?” asked Mr. Crawley.

Each year republicans gather in June at Tone’s grave to commemorate the founder of the United Irishmen.

The father of modern republicanism was famously captured after the Battle of Tory Island on October 12, 1798, as French naval officer Jean-Baptiste-François Bompart attempted to land 3,000 soldiers at Lough Swilly.

Tone was taken prisoner at Buncrana when the ship upon which he had travelled, the Hoche, surrendered. He was held for a time in the old Derry gaol.

A bus will depart from Creggan shops on Sunday at 8.30am and then from Free Derry Corner at 9am. Tea and refreshments will be available to those travelling. Numbers are limited. If you wish to book a seat call Debbie on 07508 961104, Paddy on 07545 935000, or Alice on 07443 830686.