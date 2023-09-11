Have you ever wondered where your surname sits in the top 40 league table of most common patronyms in Derry?
Thankfully local genealogist and historian Brian Mitchell has the answer having sorted the Dohertys from the McLaughlins, and the Gallaghers from the Kellys, in his book ‘The Top 300 Surnames of Derry-Londonderry’, published by Clearfield in Baltimore in the United States.
The book is based on the 1989 Foyle Community Directory, which lists 1,860 unique surnames in Derry City.
Brian looked at the number of entries and ranked the surnames in order of mentions. Where is yours in the list?
1. 40. McCauley
40. McCauley. Scots Gaelic: There were two septs of this name; on Lewis in the Hebrides they were a sept of Clan MacLeod while in Dumbartonshire the McAuleys were a branch of Clan MacGregor. A branch of the latter sept accompanied the McDonalds to the Glens of Antrim in the early 16th century. Irish: A County Fermanagh sept who trace their descent from Donn Carrach Maguire, the first Maguire King of Fermanagh who died in 1302. (Brian Mitchell). McCauley was the 40th ranked surname in 1989 with 48 mentions. Pictured is BBC broadcaster Stephen McCauley. Photo: Archive
2. 39. Donaghy/Donaghey.
39. Donaghy/Donaghey. Irish: This anglicisation of McDonagh established itself in Counties Derry and Tyrone. Stemming from the personal name Donagh, meaning brown warrior, McDonagh septs originated in Co. Sligo as a branch of the O'Flahertys and in County Cork as a branch of the McCarthys. (Brian Mitchel). Donaghy was the 39th ranked surname in 1989 with 48 mentions. Pictured is local writer and journalist Kathy Donaghy. Photo: TrevorMcBride
3. 38. Stewart.
38. Stewart. Scottish: Derived from the Old English occupational name of Steward who was the keeper of a household. As every Bishop or Landlord had his Steward the name sprang up all over Scotland. From the 12th century Walter, the High Steward of the Royal Household, who was responsible for the collection of taxes and the administration of justice, descended the Scottish Royal Family of Stewart. Clan Stewart, which also traces its descent from the above Walter, later divided into separate clans: the Stewarts of Appin; of Atholl; of Bute; and of Galloway. Nine of the 59 Scottish 'undertakers' or landowners granted access lands in the 17th century Plantation of Ulster were Stewarts. (Brian Mitchell). Stewart was the 38th ranked surname in 1989 with 49 mentions. Pictured is Gareth 'Stewrty' Stewart of Féile and Celtronic. Photo: Lorcan Doherty
4. 37. Simpson.
37. Simpson. English and Scottish: Meaning son of Simon it was derived from the Old Testament name Simeon which became a very popular medieval first name. In Devon in the 13th century three places named Simpson gave rise to the surname there. In the Highlands of Scotland McKimmie, a sept of Clan Fraser, whose name meant son Simon, was anglicised to Simpson. Simpson has been recorded in Ulster since the 17th century. (Brian Mitchell). Simpson ranks 37th on the 1989 list with 49 mentions. Pictures is Derry GAA stalwart Paul Simpson. Photo: George Sweeney