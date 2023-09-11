3 . 38. Stewart.

38. Stewart. Scottish: Derived from the Old English occupational name of Steward who was the keeper of a household. As every Bishop or Landlord had his Steward the name sprang up all over Scotland. From the 12th century Walter, the High Steward of the Royal Household, who was responsible for the collection of taxes and the administration of justice, descended the Scottish Royal Family of Stewart. Clan Stewart, which also traces its descent from the above Walter, later divided into separate clans: the Stewarts of Appin; of Atholl; of Bute; and of Galloway. Nine of the 59 Scottish 'undertakers' or landowners granted access lands in the 17th century Plantation of Ulster were Stewarts. (Brian Mitchell). Stewart was the 38th ranked surname in 1989 with 49 mentions. Pictured is Gareth 'Stewrty' Stewart of Féile and Celtronic. Photo: Lorcan Doherty