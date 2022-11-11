Diehard Greenhaw pupils put together amazing FAI Cup Final video for Derry City heroes

The talented youngsters donned their Derry City gear and were in full voice as preparations continued for the clash between the ‘Candystripes’ and Shelbourne.

The video opens with ‘Brandywell Pride’ before segueing into an amended version of Queen’s classic ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ altered to suit the occasion: "I'm Brian Maher leaping through the sky like a tiger, defying the laws of gravity....”

And it ends with the popular Derry City chants ‘Red and White Army’ and ‘Everywhere We Go’ which are sure to resonate throughout the capital at the weekend.

The 'Red and White Army' at Greenhaw Primary School

“We are having a blast with the Cup Final preparations! The excitement is building... #redandwhitearmy,” the school tweeted.