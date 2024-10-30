Do you own any of these Derry Journal song books: Can you solve the mystery?

Between 1915 and 1963, the Derry Journal published songs in the paper and in various little booklets, the biggest with only 64 pages.

The booklets were printed in the thousands but now only about 25 copies of all the issues are known, across the world, in libraries and with private collectors.

There was one more booklet and the Derry Journal advertised it in 1942 and 1943. It was “on sale” as an article and advertisement, from the issue of December 30, 1942, shows. But not a single copy can be found.

The advertisement text reads: “The third edition of the Derry Journal’s Irish Song Book is now on sale. The many additions to the already extensive collective include a number of patriotic songs and several of the most popular ballads.

Some of the songbooks published by the Derry Journal in the 20th Century.

"There are pieces from Miss Delia Murphy’s wide reportoire, while the compilers are indebted to Miss Angela Murphy who supplied the words of the ballads which she recorded with H.M.V.

"Miss Murphy’s recordings include ‘The Devil and the Bailiff’, ‘The Bonny Boy in Blue’, ‘The Decent Irish Boy’ and ‘The Road to Band’.”

So we are asking our readers everywhere: do you have one? do you know where there might be one? The books are not worth big money but one researcher who made contact said that they have “great cultural and historical value because they contributed to the song traditions of the whole area served by the Journal”.

If you have any of these – but especially the missing link, please contact the Journal, at: [email protected]

The old Journal ad for the missing 1942 publication.

We intend that any contributed will be presented to Derry Central Library for the benefit of the entire community or stored in our own archive along the newspapers.

The Derry Journal was first published in June 1772 and is Ireland’s oldest nationalist and cross-border newspaper. It is the second oldest newspaper on the island, with the Belfast NewsLetter the only other publication still printed today being older still.

The Derry Journal newspaper, which today runs across multiple platforms online as well as in print, marked its 250th anniversary milestone back in 2022 with a major exhibition which toured various venues across the city.