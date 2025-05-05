Doagh Famine Village is a jewel that has helped put the North West of Ireland on the map
The rallying of the community in Inishowen and beyond has also demonstrated just how much this incredible place means to the wider region.
Anyone who has been to Doagh Famine Village on the Isle of Doagh will know just how special and unique it is. It connects us to our past and explains the history of us through to the modern era in a way that resonates so deeply. And it does so in a very authentic way.
It also places that history and heritage in a wider global context and takes people on a journey through the past few centuries into the modern era and the world we live in today. It demonstrates how our ancestors lived and how that has influenced the way we live and who we are.
Doagh Famine Village was built up over three decades and was born out of a pioneering vision back in the 1990s. Today, it is of vital importance to the wider tourism sector and has been instrumental in bringing people to our corner of the world.
It is heartening to see that after the devastating fire, Mr Doherty and the family have decided to embark on a ‘long road’ to rebuild and reopen so that that story can be told for generations to come. They should be given every assistance to enable them to do so.
