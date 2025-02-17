Dublin based Trinity professor to deliver Friends of Derry Walls lecture

By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:54 BST

The Friends of The Derry Walls have announced that renowned historian, Professor Jane Ohlmeyer, Professor of Modern History at Trinity College, Dublin will deliver their February lecture this Friday, February 21.

Professor Ohlmeyer will deliver the lecture, entitled ‘Did Ireland have an Empire?’ on Friday during the event, which runs from 7:00pm at the Verbal Arts Centre, Bishop Street Within.

Speaking ahead of the lecture, a spokesperson said: “Ireland was England’s oldest colony. How did the English empire actually function in early modern Ireland and how did this change over time? What did access to European empires mean for people living in Ireland?

"Professor Jane’s talk will answers these questions at a moment when events of the early 21st Century – Brexit, ‘the culture wars’, the campaigns around ‘Black Lives Matters’ and ‘Statues must fall’ – along with calls for reparations and the restitution and repatriation of plundered artefacts have kindled a greater awareness of the importance of revisiting the history of empires.”

Professor Jane Ohlmeyer from Trinity College, Dublin will deliver the lecture.Professor Jane Ohlmeyer from Trinity College, Dublin will deliver the lecture.
Professor Jane Ohlmeyer is Erasmus Smith’s Professor of Modern History (1762) at Trinity College Dublin.

She was a driving force behind the 1641 Depositions Project and the development of the Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute, chaired the Irish Research Council (2015-21) and in 2023 received an Advanced ERC for VOICES, a project on the lived experiences of women in early modern Ireland.

She is the author or editor of numerous articles and books. Her latest, ‘Making Empire: Ireland, Imperialism and the Early Modern World’ (Oxford, 2023) is based on the 2021 Ford Lectures in Oxford.

In 2023 she was awarded the Royal Irish Academy Gold Medal in the Humanities.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/did-ireland-have-an-empire-talk-by-professor-jane-ohlmeyer-tickets-1145297157629?aff=oddtdtcreator

