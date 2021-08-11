Eamonn Lafferty commemoration to take place next week
A commemoration will be held in Derry next Wednesday to honour the first IRA Volunteer killed by British state forces in the city during the conflict.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:59 am
Eamonn Lafferty was killed by the British army at Kildrum Gardens in Creggan on August 18, 1971.
Speaking ahead of the commemoration, local Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “Next Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Volunteer Eamonn Lafferty’s killing by British state forces at Kildrum Gardens.
“To mark the anniversary, the local Eamonn Lafferty Sinn Féin Cumann and Eamonn’s family will hold a commemoration at Kildrum Gardens, the spot where he was killed in 1971.
“I would like to welcome people to join us as we remember Eamonn Lafferty on this historic anniversary at 7pm on Wednesday 18 August. Bígí linn.”