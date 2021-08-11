Eamonn Lafferty commemoration to take place next week

A commemoration in memory of Eamonn Lafferty will be held in Derry next Wednesday.

Eamonn Lafferty was killed by the British army at Kildrum Gardens in Creggan on August 18, 1971.

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, local Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “Next Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Volunteer Eamonn Lafferty’s killing by British state forces at Kildrum Gardens.

“To mark the anniversary, the local Eamonn Lafferty Sinn Féin Cumann and Eamonn’s family will hold a commemoration at Kildrum Gardens, the spot where he was killed in 1971.