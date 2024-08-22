Ebrington tour a highlight of European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) as historical Derry gems throw doors open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A highlight of this year’s European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) 2024 will be a walking tour of Ebrington Barracks with the Department for Communities Principal Conservation Architect Manus Deery.

Mr. Deery will be examining the development of the site and its fortifications over 162 years on Saturday, September 14.

Now in its 27th year, more than 250 buildings, venues and sites across the North will be opening free of charge on September 14 and 15 in a weekend long celebration of local architecture, history and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Conservation Architect from DFC’s Historic Environment Division (HED) will lead a walking tour examining the development of Ebrington and its fortifications over 162 years of military and naval history and the 21 years since it was gifted by the UK Government to the NI government to contribute to a peace dividend. Booking is required: https://ehod.eventcube.io/events

A highlight of this year’s European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) 2024 will be a walking tour of Ebrington Barracks with the Department for Communities Principal Conservation Architect Manus Deery.

Dozens of other buildings across Derry and Tyrone will also be throwing their doors open to the public over the course of the weekend.

These include the Guildhall, Harbour House, the Derry Walls, Creggan Country Park, Tower Museum, Christ Church, Freemasons’ Hall, Carlisle Road Methodist Church, St. Augustine’s, Ebrington Presbyterian Church, All Saints Clooney Parish Church, First Derry Presbyterian Church Derry Blue Coat School Heritage Centre, Dungiven Castle, Dungiven Priory and O’Cahan’s Tomb, Benbradagh, Mussenden Temple, Downhill Demesne, Ardstraw Graveyard and Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “EHOD is a fantastic opportunity to visit our local heritage and try out new experiences, all of which are free to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a showcase for the diversity of our heritage, encouraging people to seek out hidden gems and discover unique historic buildings, monuments and landmarks, many of which aren’t normally open to visitors.

“This year’s event offers access to over 250 properties and events so there is something for everyone, from stately homes and gardens to industrial heritage and guided walks round some of our historical towns and villages.

“The theme is ‘Routes, Connections and Networks – links in our heritage’ and the programme offers the chance to bring people together to celebrate their shared heritage, community and history.”