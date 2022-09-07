Echo Echo 'Tradition and Beyond' festival to extend Irish dance and music culture

Kristyn Fontanella (previous soloist in Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and lead soloist in Gaelforce Dance). Photo: Roberto Cinconze

The festival offers a rich and varied programme of dance and music performances, workshops and discussions at Echo Echo Studios and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

In recent years numerous artists across the island have been approaching the Irish tradition in new ways, using its deep roots to provide nourishment for continuing extension and artistic development. This festival, Tradition and Beyond, treasures this growth.

The festival will host artist residencies at Echo Echo Studios and Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin focused on creating new work that develops the Irish tradition in dance and music.

Aneta Dortova, (contemporary and percussive dancer from Czech Republic). Photo: Yamila M Ape

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance artists involved are Joanne Barry and Anne O'Donnell from Siamsa Tiré - (the National Folk Theatre of Ireland), Kristyn Fontanella (previous soloist in Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and lead soloist in Gaelforce Dance), Aneta Dortova, (contemporary and percussive dancer from Czech Republic), Sarah Fennell (ériu dance company, Liz Roche Company), Laura Lundy (traditional dance artist from Sligo, studied Limerick university) and musicians Moya Sweeney(Derry based musician, UIster title in 15-18 Button Accordion), William Troy (classical guitarist and composer from Laois) and band Áirc Damhsa (established by Edwina Guckian from Co. Leitrim, featuring young dancers and musicians performing a wide range of styles of Irish dance, music and song.)

Public events begin on September15 with the opening of an exhibition of landscape painting by Peadar McDaid, Josephine Kelly and Paul Murray at Echo Echo Studios on Magazine Street - curated by Echo Echo Associate Artist, Sinéad Smyth.

The programme has a great variety with artists who work in different ways while being consciously committed to honouring the tradition in which they embed themselves and to which they are dedicated.

Echo Echo stated: “Please do come along, there is so much to see and hear. Anyone who is interested in Irish Dance and Music and exploring new ways to explore the traditional styles will find something of interest in the festival programme. There are great deals on a limited number of festival passes so that you can attend multiple events and really get the depth of the festival experience. We would love to see you”

Tradition and Beyond: A short festival rooted in and extending the Irish Tradition.