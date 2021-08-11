Eurovision Global Network to televise Mass on the Feast of the Assumption from Knock Basilica

Knock shrine at the time of the visit of Pope Francis in 2018.

The Mass will be broadcast via the Eurovision Global Network.

Attendance at the Mass will be restricted to 200 people on a first-come, first-served basis with strict queuing systems in place. The liturgy will feature music by the Schola Cantorum Basilicae under the direction of Úna Nolan with Organist Charles O’Connor. The Mass will also be live-streamed on the Knock Shrine website www.knockshrine.ie/watch

At 11.00am on the feast day, outside broadcast coverage of this Mass, which will be produced by Kairos Communications, will be televised on RTÉ One, on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra / LW252 and also via the Eurovision Global Network, making it available to watch in France (F2), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), the Netherlands (KRO) and Switzerland (RTS, RSI).