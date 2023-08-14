2 . Ladies from the Creggan pictured outside the Old Library Trust on Monday morning before boarding the coach to take them on the Annual Older People's Bus Run, as part of the Féile 23. The trip included a visit to Ards Monastery, a tour of the hills of Donegal before relaxing at the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny for dinner and music. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

