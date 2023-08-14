Féile 2023’s Older People's Bus Run set off for a trip to Ards at noon on Monday.
Those who got on board at Pilot's Row and the Old Library Trust went for a run to the peninsula on Sheephaven Bay.
The trip to the monastery and beauty spot included a two course meal in the Silver Tassie Hotel.
1. Pensioners from the Bogside pictured outside the Pilot's Row Community Centre on Monday morning before boarding the coach to take them on the Annual Older People's Bus Run, as part of the Féile 23. The trip included a visit to Ards Monastery, a tour of the hills of Donegal before relaxing at the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny for dinner and music. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Ladies from the Creggan pictured outside the Old Library Trust on Monday morning before boarding the coach to take them on the Annual Older People's Bus Run, as part of the Féile 23. The trip included a visit to Ards Monastery, a tour of the hills of Donegal before relaxing at the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny for dinner and music. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
