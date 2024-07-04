A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.
Fifteen brilliant photographs of Derry, Donegal and Tyrone punters enjoying the Lifford greyhound races in July 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
A night out at the Lifford dog track was ever the popular attraction among punters from across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

Were you there in July 2004? Check out these pictures from 20 years ago.

