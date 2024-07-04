Were you there in July 2004? Check out these pictures from 20 years ago.
1. A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.
A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.Photo: Archive
2. A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.
A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.Photo: Archive
3. A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.
A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.Photo: Archive
4. A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.
A night out at the Lifford dog track in July 2004.Photo: Archive