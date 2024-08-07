Friends of the Derry Walls' big archaeological dig to feature in popular BBC show

The historic Derry Walls are to become the focus of an archaeological dig from September 4 to 17, and it has emerged the event will also feature on the popular BBC TV programme ‘Digging for Britain’ to be broadcast next year.

Friends of the Derry Walls, a local voluntary organisation came up with the idea for the archaeological dig and has been at the helm of realising that vision.

Niall McCaughan, chairman said: “I think it’s going to create a lot of local, national and hopefully international interest in relation to the walls themselves, it is another part of the story of the city to be told. It’s a big event for us and for the city; there will certainly be a lot of buzz.

“It will remind people what a historic city we have. When you consider that Belfast is only 300 years old, but Derry has this long, long unique history with this fantastic historical asset. The walls are a jewel in the city’s crown.”

Alastair Ruffell, geologist with Queen’s University carrying out a recent Ground Penetrating Radar scan on the grassy bank known locally as Nailors Row.

Niall is very excited about what the team might find during the excavation. “The great thing about ditches is that’s where people would have chucked all their rubbish. We will have things thrown away from the 17th, 18th 19th century so that’s going to be really fascinating. The other thing to remember is that ditches were used in the 17th century as an extra defence to protect the walls from attack so it will be interesting to see that Derry may have a ditch which would have gone the whole way around the walls.”

Schools, community groups and members of the public are being given a unique opportunity to get involved in the two-week historical dig.

The project will be facilitated in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast, Centre for Community Archaeology (CCA) and supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The site Director for the excavation, Ruairí Ó Baoill, CCA explains the plans for the project, saying: “We are hoping to carry out a community excavation at Nailor’s Row/ the Banking. The Nailor’s Row site is now a grassy area, just outside the historic 17th century city walls, between Double Bastion and Royal Bastion.

Grand parade at Derry's Walls.

“During the project, the CCA archaeologists will be working with The Friends of Derry Walls. Our plan is to conduct a self-contained two-week excavation. During this time, we aim to host morning excavation sessions for local school children, while afternoons will be reserved for adult volunteers.

“We hope that the excavation will allow us to investigate the possible ditches recorded in a geophysical survey. Investigate any archaeological deposits and features away from the 17th century city walls and possibly uncover material and features relating to the Derry people who lived on Nailor’s Row.”

The project will conclude with an open day at the Verbal Arts Centre where the public can see a display of findings and listen to talks about the work carried out.

Anyone interested in participating in the Derry Town Ditch Dig can register using the link at https://forms.office.com/e/y3HWrzhecP