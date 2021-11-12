Gerd Janson first name announced for Celtronic winter outing
Gerd Janson has been announced as the first name on the bill for Celtronic 2021 next month.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 1:35 pm
The acclaimed Derry dance music festival Celtronic is returning for four nights of music at the start of December.
On Friday the organisers confirmed that Janson - 'one of the most highly respected DJs in the world and the brain behind the Running Back Records label' was the first name on the bill.
The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions over the past year-and-a-half put paid to many live events so this is exciting news for music fans.
"Celtronic returns December 9-12 for four days and nights of the best electronic music in the world at venues across the city of Derry, Ireland. Put the dates in the diary. Dust off the dancing shoes," the organisers tweeted.