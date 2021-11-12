Gerd Janson first name announced for Celtronic winter outing

Gerd Janson

The acclaimed Derry dance music festival Celtronic is returning for four nights of music at the start of December.

On Friday the organisers confirmed that Janson - 'one of the most highly respected DJs in the world and the brain behind the Running Back Records label' was the first name on the bill.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions over the past year-and-a-half put paid to many live events so this is exciting news for music fans.